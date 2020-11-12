Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Keli Griffith and Kara Kennemuth’s Chili

This chili recipe is fast and easy to make!

Ingredients

1 lb. ground beef

Salt



PepperOnion soup mix1 bag frozen corn1 large can stewed tomato1 large jar of spaghetti sauce

Directions

-Brown ground beef and add salt and pepper to taste. Mix in the onion soup mix.

-After the beef is completely cooked, add corn. Cook together for 2-3 minutes.

-Add the stewed tomatoes and spaghetti sauce.

-Heat through and enjoy!

