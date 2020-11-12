Clarion First Presbyterian to Offer Thanksgiving Food Distribution Today

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion First Presbyterian Church will hold its Thanksgiving Food Bag Distribution on Thursday, November 12.

The distribution will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., or while supplies last.

This month’s food bag will contain items for a Thanksgiving Dinner, as well as other items such as milk, eggs, and soup.

The church is located at 700 Wood Street in Clarion.

