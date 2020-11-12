Clarion Hospital Reports 17 New COVID-19 Cases Since Monday, No Visitation Policy Implemented

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported 17 new positive COVID-19 tests since their last report and a no visitation policy has been implemented.

The previous report was released on Monday, November 9, 2020.

For the safety of patients, health care providers, and the community at large, effective as of 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11, Butler Health System has moved to a no visitation policy. Visitors meeting one of the below exceptions will be stopped at the hospital entrance, be screened for symptoms, be given an identification badge, and directed to the appropriate area of the hospital.

Exceptions:

– One (1) person may accompany a patient having an outpatient procedure or surgery. This person will be directed into a designated waiting area in the hospital and may stay until briefed by the physician after completion of the case and patient is discharged.

– Any patient coming in for a procedure with a planned admission after the procedure may have someone accompany them to the pre procedure area. Once contact information has been obtained from the visitor the visitor must exit the hospital. The physician or hospital staff will contact visitor by phone after the procedure.

– Patients seeking emergency care may not have a visitor accompany them, with the exception of a parent or designee who may remain with a minor or a patient who is incapable of making their own decisions and will be screened appropriately.

– Persons accompanying an Emergency Department patient that does not meet the exceptions noted may wait in a hospital parking lot or at an off-site location of their choice. Staff will contact the patient’s designated visitor when their ED visit is complete.

– One (1) person may accompany a patient receiving outpatient care at physician office practices and ambulatory care if that person is necessary for the patient to be assisted and receive care safely.

– Labor and delivery patients may be accompanied by one (1) person.

– Post-delivery patients may have one (1) dedicated visitor for the remainder of the hospital stay.

– Scheduled Surgical Cesarean Delivery patients may have one (1) designated visitor at delivery

Butler Health System released the following COVID-19 Update on Thursday, November 12, 2020:

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 11/10/2020: 7,625

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 6,281

Positives: 368

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 11/10/2020: 23,472

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 9,374

Positives: 397

Butler Memorial Hospital reported two deaths to the Pennsylvania Department of Health: one on Monday, November 9, and one on Wednesday, November 11.

Hospital Inpatients. As of 11/11/2020, 10:00 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital:

5 patients. 3 suspected. 2 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital:

25 patients. 9 suspected. 16 confirmed. 5 ICU.

Butler Health System recommends the following to reduce the risk of infection:

– Wear a mask when in public.

– Maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet from others.

– Wash your hands.

– Don’t touch your face.

– Cover coughs and sneezes.

– If you feel sick, stay home.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

