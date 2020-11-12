Glenn C. Rodgers, 93, a resident of Wesbury United Methodist Community, formerly of Titusville, passed away Wednesday morning November 11, 2020.

Glenn was born on August 8, 1927 in Oil City, PA to the late Charles W. and Cora Seigworth Rodgers.

Glenn was a graduate of Oil City High School, class of 1945 and a graduate of Temple University School of Pharmacy, class of 1951.

He served in the U.S. Navy from 1945 until the end of the war in 1947. He also served in the Korean War from 1951 to 1952. He was stationed at St. Albans Naval Hospital, Long Island, NY from 1946 to 1947. He was stationed at Philadelphia Naval Hospital from 1951 to 1952.

He was married to Phoebe Kay Bailey on June 26, 1954. She preceded him in death on May 5, 2005 after 50 years of marriage.

Glenn had worked at McCandrew Drug Co. #1 store as an apprentice pharmacist from 1947 to 1951and as a registered pharmacist after military service at McCandrew Drug Co. #1 and #2 stores from 1952 until 1966. In 1966, he became a partner in E.K. Thompson & Son until 1972. He worked for Eckerd Drug Store in Oil City from May to August of 1972. He became director of Pharmacy at Titusville Area Hospital from August of 1972 until December of 1994. After retirement he worked as a relief pharmacist for E.K. Thompson & Son from 1995 to 2002.

Glenn tutored at Main Street School in Titusville from 1997 to 2002.

He was inducted into the Titusville Area Hospital Hall of Fame in 2006.

Glenn was a member and past president of Titusville Lions Club, Retail Bureau of the Titusville Chamber of Commerce, Titusville Area United Way, Titusville Board of Health, and United Methodist House, Chautauqua, NY, and a member of the Roundtable in Meadville.

He was active in the First United Methodist Church in Titusville, having served on various committees as member and chairman. He sang in the choir for 50 years, was Sunday school teacher of the Men’s Bible Class for 40 years, and delegate to Annual Conference for 25 years.

Glenn was Past Master of the Titusville Lodge No. 754, Past High Priest of Aaron Royal Arch Chapter No. 34, Past Thrice Illustrious Master of Occident Council No. 41, and Past Commander of Rose Croix Commandery Knights Templar No. 78.

He was a member of the Lodge of Perfection, Valley of Oil City, Consistory Valley of New Castle, Zem Zem Shrine of Erie, St. John’s Conclave, Red Cross of Constantine in Erie, and Keystone Knights of the York Cross of Honor in Pittsburgh.

Glenn enjoyed playing golf. He was a member of the Titusville Summer Theater, acting and singing in several productions.

He belonged to several choirs, First United Methodist Church in Titusville, Stone United Methodist Church in Meadville, Wesbury United Methodist Retirement Community Choir, “Yesterday’s Sound” chapter chorus of the Barbershop Harmony Society in Meadville. Sang in Centennial Chorus in 1959 for the Oil Centennial and sang in Titusville in the 50’s and 60’s. He was a member of the Chautauqua Institution Sunday Choir for many years and also with the Titusville Choraliers in the 50’s and 60’s.

Glenn is survived by two cousins, George Rodgers and wife Joyce of Evans City, PA and Eddie Rodgers of Oil City.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his step-mother, Martha Mabel Ralston Rodgers in 1996.

Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St. Titusville, PA on Friday from noon until 2:00 PM at which time the funeral service will be conducted with Rev. Larry Reitz of the First United Methodist Church, officiating.

Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kindred 1119 Park Ave. Suite 7, Meadville, PA 16335 or to the Wesbury United Methodist Community Benevolent Care Fund 31 N. Park Ave. Meadville, PA 16335.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

