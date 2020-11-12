Ilo M. Hetrick, 94, went home to the Lord on November 10, 2020 attended by family.

She had been in declining age-related health for some time and a resident of Snyder Memorial Health Care in Marienville, PA since mid-January 2020.

Born December 5, 1925 in Nevada, Iowa to Clarence and Florence (Flowers) Young, Ilo was the third of ten children. She was valedictorian of her 1943 Nevada High School class. Following a disastrous flood in the area that year and graduation, she moved to Washington, DC working for a phone company.

A visit to Amberson Valley led to meeting the love of her life, Ira C. Hetrick. Married in 1945, they resided on a farm in Amberson and expanded to a family of eight until 1966 when the family moved to Clarion County. Ilo worked at Stanley Manufacturing Company in Chambersburg for several years and later at Crator Manufacturing in Tionesta.

The couple retired to McKean County and shared almost 65 years of marriage until Ira’s passing in June 2010. Ilo was a gregarious person who enjoyed many long-term relationships with family and friends. She lived a full life and will be greatly missed.

Ilo is survived by her children, Linda O’Laughlin of Portland, OR, Darlene Walker of Salt Rock, WV, Clinton (wife Tonia) of Tionesta, PA, Richard (wife Wilma) of Sharpsville, PA, Leonard (wife Peg), Marienville, PA and Dianne Hetrick of Chambersburg, PA. Also surviving are grandchildren, Brenda Nicklas (Todd), Andrea Glenn of Salt Rock, WV, Robert Walker of Salt Rock, WV, Nathan Hetrick (Elizabeth) of Madison, WI, Joshua Hetrick (Sarah) of Portland, OR, Jonathan Hetrick of Columbus, OH, Kendra Hetrick of Columbus, OH, Melanie Walker of Columbus, OH and Katie Hetrick of Sharpsville, PA; great-grandchildren, Chloe and Taylor Glenn of WV and Georgiana and Alexandra Hetrick of Madison and brother Billy (Joyce) also survives.

Ilo is preceded in death by her parents; siblings Elizabeth, Leona, Dorothy, Fred, John, Robert, Mary, and Sharon; infant son and daughter; and son-in-law Gary Walker.

Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 51 Asper Drive, Shippensburg. Services will be held at Laurel Grove United Methodist Church, 17697 Amberson Road, Spring Run in Amberson Valley on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Reverend Darwin Goshorn officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until time of services. Interment will be in Amberson Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Smile Train, Laurel Grove United Methodist Church or the charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting DuganFH.com.

