Immaculate Conception First Graders Write Letters to Santa

CLARION, Pa. – Mrs. Cyphert’s First graders at Immaculate Conception Parish School wrote letters to Santa this week!

Dear Santa,

My name is Christian. This year I have been quite good. What I would MOST like this Christmas is Bakugan, because it is my favorite toy. If you elves are not too busy I would like a power wheel. I promise to leave you some cookies.

Merry Christmas,



Christian

Dear Santa,

My name is Delcan. This year I have been very good. What I would MOST like this Christmas is a Nintendo and Saga games, because my Dad hasn’t played them for a very long time. If you elves are not too busy I would like a modern game too. I promise to leave you some Rainbow cookies and milk.

Merry Christmas,

Delcan

Dear Santa,

My name is Graeme. This year I have been quite good. What I would MOST like this Christmas is a Nerf gun because I don’t have any. If you elves are not too busy I would like extra Nerf gun bullets. I promise to leave you some milk and cookies

Merry Christmas,

Graeme

Dear Santa,

My name is Emily. This year I have been quite good. What I would MOST like this Christmas is a Big LOL doll because I love playing with dolls. If you elves are not too busy I would like a pet FISH! I promise to leave you some cookies and milk.

Merry Christmas,

Emily

Dear Santa,

My name is Brock. This year I have been very good. What I would MOST like this Christmas is Mario stuffed animal I saw at Kraynaks. If you elves are not too busy I would like a wooly mammoth Lego set. I promise to leave you some cookies, biscuits and milk.

Merry Christmas,

Brock

Dear Santa,

My name is Gabrielle. This year I have been very good. What I would MOST like this Christmas is a BARBIE, because like playing with Barbies. If you elves are not too busy I would like some hot wheels. I promise to leave you some cookies and milk.

Merry Christmas,

Gabrielle

Dear Santa,

My name is Alyssa. This year I have been very good. What I would MOST like this Christmas is a Barbie, because I LOVE them. If you elves are not too busy I would clothes for my Barbies. I promise to leave you some biscuits.

Merry Christmas,

Alyssa

Dear Santa,

My name is Grayson. This year I have been very good. What I would MOST like this Christmas is a Washington Red Skin Jersey because I LOVE football. If you elves are not too busy I would like a RED SKIN jersey too! I promise to leave you some cupcakes.

Merry Christmas,

Grayson

Dear Santa,

My name is Jacob. This year I have been very good. What I would MOST like this Christmas is robot Puppy and Dragon because I love to robotic things. If you elves are not too busy I would like a Robot Shark too! I promise to leave you some cookies.

Merry Christmas,

Jacob

