James W. Burk

Thursday, November 12, 2020 @ 10:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

5fac5561b8437James W. Burk, 79, of Victory Heights, Franklin, died peacefully in his sleep on November 10, 2020.

He was born in Oil City and was the child of the late Mary (Kush) Burk. He graduated from Rocky Grove High School and attended classes at University of Pittsburgh at Titusville and Clarion University.

He was a member of Victory Heights United Brethren Church, the National Rifle Association, and Ducks Unlimited.

He enjoyed hunting and the outdoors, creating a heritage within his family that continues; loved campfires, and the satisfaction of a good day’s work. In his younger years, he enjoyed riding motorcycles and was an accomplished motorcycle drag racer.

He retired from Franklin Steel after 31 years of employment starting in the farm post shop and ending in the data processing department. Following that, he was employed at Seneca Medical Center for six years, serving in many capacities.

He was married on July 16, 1964 to Thelma L. Scheffer who survives. Also surviving are two sons, James L. Burk and wife Lori, and William A. Burk; and a daughter Jami M. Clark. Nine grandchildren, Lindsey (Matt), Colt (Ali), Justus (Amber), Bill (Josie), Tim (Taylor), Katie (Alex), Kensey (Gabe), Emily, Sadie, and ten great-grandchildren with three more on the way. Also surviving is a brother, Charles Burk of Franklin.

He was preceded in death by his mother, a brother Edward A. Burk, a sister Carol A. McMichael, and a great-grandchild, Tristan D. Hopkins.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, November 12th at 5:30 p.m. for family and friends in Victory Heights United Brethren Church, 5978 US 322, in Franklin (Victory Hts.) Pastor Steve Henry will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Victory Heights United Brethren Church Missionary Fund.

Funeral arrangements were completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca, Cranberry Township.

To express online condolences to the Burk family, please visit www.hilebest.com.


