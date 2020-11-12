Janet L. Wible, 82, of Franklin, passed away early in the afternoon of Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Born January 12, 1938 in Belle Vernon, PA, she was the daughter of the late Philbert B. and Lily E. (Leasure) Sterner.

For most of her life, Janet worked in Food Service for Polk Center, but her true life’s passion lied outside of her job.

Janet was known by many to be a helpful and compassionate woman of the Lord. She was a faithful member of the Sugarcreek United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir and was the church’s Financial Recording Secretary. Strong and independent, Janet could often be found helping others in need, whether it be fixing something or lending a ride. When she wasn’t helping others, Janet led a life full of her simple joys. She loved putting together jigsaw puzzles, crocheting, making her delicious peanut butter fudge, and was an avid bingo player.

Her most cherished memories, however, will be of the times she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Left to carry on her legacy is her son, Larry W. Wible of Franklin; her two daughters, Cynthia G. Wible and her husband, Christian Brechbuehler, and Wendy A. Knight and her husband, Steven, both of Franklin; her three grandchildren, Bridget Wood and her husband, James, Stephanie Knight, and Thomas Brechbuehler, all of Franklin; her five great-grandchildren, Alexis McVay, Tyus and Jalen Wood, Aubrey Knight, and Alena Phillips; her two brothers, Larry Sterner and his wife, Martha, and Robert Sterner and wife, Beth, both of Kaneville, PA; and by her sister, Lois Hovis, also of Kaneville.

In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by her two brothers, David Sterner, and Phil Sterner.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, from 4 pm to 6 pm.

Funeral services for Janet will be held privately for the family.

A live stream of Janet’s funeral service will be broadcast on the funeral home’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/gardinierfuneralhome beginning at 10 am on Saturday, November 14, 2020. For those that wish to receive a notification when the services begin, it is recommended that intended watchers “Like” the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc.’s Facebook page for any updates.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home and watch the live stream.

Janet will be laid to rest in Cherrytree Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Sugarcreek United Methodist Church, 443 Sugarcreek Drive, Franklin, PA 16323.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

