KSAC Releases All-Conference Teams for Volleyball, Cross Country, and Golf

FRILLS CORNERS, Pa. – The KSAC has announced their all-conference teams for volleyball, boys and girls cross country, and golf.

(Photo by Nathan Girvan.)

Korrin Burns received the MVP honor for volleyball, Matthew Woolcock won the boys cross country MVP, Rachel Bauer was named the girls cross country MVP, and Hayden Siegel captured the golf MVP award. Congratulations to all of the all-conference nominees!

KSAC Volleyball 2020

MVP: Korrin Burns – Clarion Area

FIRST TEAM:

Brenna Campbell Clarion Area

Montana Hetrick Redbank Valley

Erica Selfridge Clarion Area

Emma Burrows Keystone

Ava Ferringer Cranberry

Brynn Rearick Redbank Valley

SECOND TEAM:

Kendall Dunn Clarion-Limestone

Andrea Meals A-C Valley

Jozee Weaver Keystone

Aryana Girvan Clarion Area

Aslyn Pry Moniteau

Dominika Logue Union

THIRD TEAM:

Brooke Holben Redbank Valley

Maria Anderson Cranberry

Alivia Huffman Redbank Valley

Jordan Best Clarion Area

Mia Sherman A-C Valley

Cheyanne Rudder Venango Catholic

KSAC Boys Cross Country 2020

MVP: Matthew Woolcock – Cranberry

FIRST TEAM:

Gavin Hoover Clarion Area

Christian Miller Cranberry

Colin Zerbe Cranberry

Koby Buzard Keystone

Braden Rankin Clarion-Limestone

Avery Keenan Cranberry

Kaine McFarland North Clarion

SECOND TEAM:

Conor Marterella Cranberry

Ty Rankin Clarion-Limestone

Aiden Thomas North Clarion

Kaegan Phillips Clarion

Corbin Coulson Clarion-Limestone

Sylas Fox Cranberry

Noel Bunyak Cranberry

KSAC Girls Cross Country 2020

MVP: Rachel Bauer – North Clarion

FIRST TEAM:

Hannah Burgoon Moniteau

Jenna Blauser Moniteau

Kalynne Ziegler Cranberry

Ashlyn Shultz Cranberry

Bella Scott Clarion Area

Jordyn Hendrickson North Clarion

Brynn Siegel North Clarion

Second Team:

Nicole Fair North Clarion

Jenna Zendron Moniteau

Kayla Aaron North Clarion

Hailey Theuret ACV/Union

Jordan Montgomery Cranberry

Emma Buckley North Clarion

Ellabay Perry Cranberry

KSAC Golf 2020

MVP: Hayden Siegel – Clarion-Limestone

FIRST TEAM:

Jacob Felsing Moniteau

Jackson Fox Clarion

Hayden Callen Clarion-Limestone

Colin Liederbach Venango Catholic

Devon Lauer Clarion

SECOND TEAM:

Dawson Wallace Moniteau

McKayla Kerle Clarion

Owen Kerle Forest Area

Cayden Baker Cranberry

Nick Aaron Clarion-Limestone

THIRD TEAM:

Broc Weigle A-C Valley/Union

Zeelan Hargenrader Forest Area

Padraig McGrail Venango Catholic

Ethan Carll Forest Area

Owen Kriebel Clarion

