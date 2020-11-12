KSAC Releases All-Conference Teams for Volleyball, Cross Country, and Golf
FRILLS CORNERS, Pa. – The KSAC has announced their all-conference teams for volleyball, boys and girls cross country, and golf.
(Photo by Nathan Girvan.)
Korrin Burns received the MVP honor for volleyball, Matthew Woolcock won the boys cross country MVP, Rachel Bauer was named the girls cross country MVP, and Hayden Siegel captured the golf MVP award. Congratulations to all of the all-conference nominees!
KSAC Volleyball 2020
MVP: Korrin Burns – Clarion Area
FIRST TEAM:
Brenna Campbell Clarion Area
Montana Hetrick Redbank Valley
Erica Selfridge Clarion Area
Emma Burrows Keystone
Ava Ferringer Cranberry
Brynn Rearick Redbank Valley
SECOND TEAM:
Kendall Dunn Clarion-Limestone
Andrea Meals A-C Valley
Jozee Weaver Keystone
Aryana Girvan Clarion Area
Aslyn Pry Moniteau
Dominika Logue Union
THIRD TEAM:
Brooke Holben Redbank Valley
Maria Anderson Cranberry
Alivia Huffman Redbank Valley
Jordan Best Clarion Area
Mia Sherman A-C Valley
Cheyanne Rudder Venango Catholic
KSAC Boys Cross Country 2020
MVP: Matthew Woolcock – Cranberry
FIRST TEAM:
Gavin Hoover Clarion Area
Christian Miller Cranberry
Colin Zerbe Cranberry
Koby Buzard Keystone
Braden Rankin Clarion-Limestone
Avery Keenan Cranberry
Kaine McFarland North Clarion
SECOND TEAM:
Conor Marterella Cranberry
Ty Rankin Clarion-Limestone
Aiden Thomas North Clarion
Kaegan Phillips Clarion
Corbin Coulson Clarion-Limestone
Sylas Fox Cranberry
Noel Bunyak Cranberry
KSAC Girls Cross Country 2020
MVP: Rachel Bauer – North Clarion
FIRST TEAM:
Hannah Burgoon Moniteau
Jenna Blauser Moniteau
Kalynne Ziegler Cranberry
Ashlyn Shultz Cranberry
Bella Scott Clarion Area
Jordyn Hendrickson North Clarion
Brynn Siegel North Clarion
Second Team:
Nicole Fair North Clarion
Jenna Zendron Moniteau
Kayla Aaron North Clarion
Hailey Theuret ACV/Union
Jordan Montgomery Cranberry
Emma Buckley North Clarion
Ellabay Perry Cranberry
KSAC Golf 2020
MVP: Hayden Siegel – Clarion-Limestone
FIRST TEAM:
Jacob Felsing Moniteau
Jackson Fox Clarion
Hayden Callen Clarion-Limestone
Colin Liederbach Venango Catholic
Devon Lauer Clarion
SECOND TEAM:
Dawson Wallace Moniteau
McKayla Kerle Clarion
Owen Kerle Forest Area
Cayden Baker Cranberry
Nick Aaron Clarion-Limestone
THIRD TEAM:
Broc Weigle A-C Valley/Union
Zeelan Hargenrader Forest Area
Padraig McGrail Venango Catholic
Ethan Carll Forest Area
Owen Kriebel Clarion
