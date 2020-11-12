Man Charged With Statutory Sexual Assault Scheduled to Stand for Plea Hearing Next Week

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man charged with having sexual relations with a juvenile at a residence in Knox is scheduled to stand for a plea hearing in court next week.

Court documents indicate 20-year-old Eric Glen Sharp is scheduled to stand for a plea hearing in front of President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton at 12:30 p.m. on November 18.

He faces the following charges:

– Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse Person Less Than 16 Years Age, Felony 1



– Statutory Sexual Assault: 4-8 Years Older, Felony 2– Aggravated Indecent Assault – Comp. Less Than 16, Felony 2– Indecent Assault Person Less 16 Yrs Age, Misdemeanor 2– Corruption of Minors, Misdemeanor 1

Sharp is currently free on $25,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an incident that was reported in late June.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 4:00 p.m. on June 26, Chief Bowen, of the Knox Borough Police Department, was made aware that Eric Sharp allegedly had sexual relations with a known 15-year-old juvenile victim.

According to the complaint, through investigation police found that Sharp met the victim at a known residence in Knox Borough and then had sexual contact with the victim in a bedroom at the residence.

During the investigation, records of messages between Sharp and the victim were obtained in which the victim stated she was 15 years old prior to the incident where Sharp had sexual contact with her, the complaint indicates.

Sharp was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 5:00 p.m. on August 14.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.