Michael Patton Advising: Three Questions to Consider During Open Enrollment

Thursday, November 12, 2020 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Michael-Patton-new-e1545260474797-1024x933CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton, of Patton Financial Advising, submitted the following article: Three Questions to Consider During Open Enrollment.

Open enrollment is your annual opportunity to review your employer-provided benefit options and make elections for the upcoming plan year. You can get the most out of what your employer offers and possibly save some money by taking the time to read through your open enrollment information before making any benefit decisions. Every employer has its own open enrollment period (typically in the fall), and the information is usually available online through your employer.

Patton Financial Advising

51 N. 4th Avenue
Clarion, PA 16214
814-226-9400

Toll-free 1-877-547-2751

Visit website: www.pattonadvising.com

Securities offered through Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera entities are under separate ownership fhttps://www.exploreclarion.com/?p=353744rom any other entity.


