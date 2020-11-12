Clarion Area ‘Compacts’ High School Schedule Due to COVID-19 Quarantines

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A “compacted” high school schedule was approved on Tuesday night by the Clarion Area School Board because of an increase in the number of quarantines due to COVID-19 and an expectation of more to come.

“To be clear, we are adjusting our plans because of an increase in quarantines experienced by our families and an expectation for this to continue,” Clarion Area Superintendent Joe Carrico (pictured above) stated in a letter to parents, guardians, students, staff, and faculty.

“We are not planning changes based on positive COVID cases in our district.”

Some quarantines were self-imposed.

The changes were effective on Monday, November 9, and the district plans to continue the changes until the end of the holiday break on Monday, January 4. The district will communicate any plans with the end of the holiday break.

“As we move into the cold and flu season, we will explore options to provide our faculty time for virtual duties and our maintenance staff extra time for additional cleaning,” Carrico continued. “We are working on the least invasive model to minimize the disruption to our students, families, and staff.

“The high school schedule will be compacted to provide the faculty time to provide instruction to quarantined students at the end of the day. The extra time will also be used for additional cleaning of our facilities. We will end the instructional day at the high school at 2:15. We will accomplish this by eliminating two minutes of activity each day.”

The school district emphasized it will not change the bus routes at either the high school or the elementary school.

“High school students will be dismissed at 2:15. All students who walk, drive, or picked up by a parent will be dismissed at that time. Any student who cannot secure transportation home at 2:15 is welcome to stay at school until the normal 3:10 bus dismissal. Our employees will monitor those staying in a structured work setting.

“The elementary school dismissal will continue as previously scheduled. As mentioned above, slight changes will be made during the school day to provide teachers with additional virtual and maintenance additional cleaning time.”

“The elementary school dismissal will continue as previously scheduled. As mentioned above, slight changes will be made during the school day to provide teachers with additional virtual and maintenance additional cleaning time.”

The administration is also being asked to hold meetings virtually as much as possible to limit traffic in and out of the buildings.

Carrico emphasized, “We want to socially distance as much as possible, practice good hygiene, disinfect common areas and surfaces consistently, and masking is non-negotiable.”

With the growing number of virtual meetings, Carrico stated on Wednesday that the district would likely be seeking some outside expertise on a more effective microphone or speaker system now used for school board meetings and other potential sessions. Tuesday’s virtual school board meeting could not be heard or understood by many participants going online for the meeting.

“I am incredibly proud to be a part of such a great district with so many wonderful people,” Carrico said. “Our journey so far this year has been successful because of all of you and how hard you’ve worked to maintain the integrity of the school system.

“As always, if you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact administrators so that they can assist you through this process.”

– Elementary School Principal Roger Walter at 8140226-8118 or rwalter@clarion-schools.com;

– High School Mrs. Natalie Miller Martini at 814-226-8124 and martini@clarionschools.com; and

– Central Office, Dr. Joe Carrico at 814-226-6110 or carrico@clarionschools.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.