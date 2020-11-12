Overdose Call Leads to Charges for Oil City Man Accused of Swinging at First Responders, Cursing at Police

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A report of an overdose led to charges for an Oil City man who reportedly lashed out at first responders, swinging at medics and swearing at police.

Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 34-year-old David Kuhn.

According to a criminal complaint, around 10:03 p.m. on November 6, Oil City Police were dispatched to a residence on Colbert Avenue for a report of an overdose.

At the scene, police found a man, later identified as David Kuhn, face down on the living room floor, breathing, and a paramedic from Oil City Fire Department then attempted to roll Kuhn over to check his vital signs.

Kuhn immediately became “verbally abusive” toward the medic and swung in an upward motion with his arms. He then had to be restrained but continued his outburst toward first responders at the scene, according to the complaint.

Kuhn finally calmed down enough to be released, then flipped back over and lost consciousness again. He was then told they were going to roll him over again. When they did so, Kuhn reportedly became agitated and started swinging at the medic again. He was then restrained a second time.

When he was restrained again, Kuhn continued to be verbally abusive toward all of the responders at the scene, using foul language. He was told to calm down multiple times, and finally did so again and was released. Kuhn then stood up and became verbally abusive toward the first responders again. He told them to “get the (expletive) out of his house,” and the responders then left the residence, according to the complaint.

Kuhn followed the responders outside and continued to yell profanities, telling them to “get the (expletive) off his property.” Neighbors then began to come out of their houses because of the noise, and Kuhn was told to return to his residence, or he would be arrested. Kuhn then flipped off the responders and continued yelling expletives. However, he finally returned to his home when a friend convinced him to do so, the complaint states.

Officers cleared the location and met in a parking lot at the corner of Wabash and Colbert Avenue for another pending call. When they cleared that location, they passed Kuhn’s residence on their way back to the police department. As they passed, Kuhn stood on his front porch and flipped them off, and yelled expletives at them, the complaint indicates.

The officers then pulled over and exited their vehicles, at which time Kuhn reportedly continued yelling expletives and stated: “Don’t come on my (expletive) property.” He was then advised he was under arrest. Kuhn then retreated inside his residence and slammed the door on the officers. However, the officers were able to gain access to the residence and then placed Kuhn under arrest., according to the complaint.

Kuhn was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish at 7:50 a.m. on November 7, on the following charges:

– Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor 2

– Disorder Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, Misdemeanor 3

Unable to post $2,500.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Venango County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on November 18, with Judge Fish presiding.

