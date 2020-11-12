 

Pa. Dept. of Health: 27 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Clarion County, Highest Daily Increase of 5,488 Cases Reported Statewide

Thursday, November 12, 2020 @ 12:11 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

covid-19-5048236_1280HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., November 12, that there were 5,488 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 248,856.

This is the highest daily increase of cases.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between November 5 and November 11 is 331,492 with 25,702 positive cases. There were 50,997 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., November 11. This is a record high number of PCR test results reported to the department.

As of 11:59 p.m., Wednesday November 11, there were 49 new deaths reported for a total of 9,194 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 2,080 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 438 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

There are 7,189 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 645 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,506,649 patients who have tested negative to date.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

11/12/20 – 5,488
11/11/20 – 4,711
11/10/20 – 4,361
11/09/20 – 3,402
11/08/20 – 2,909
11/07/20 – 4,035
11/06/20 – 3,384

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong  1051 40 1091 29
Butler  2566 93 2659 40
Clarion 386 27 413 4
Clearfield  670 41 711 8
Crawford  813 70 883 4
Elk 304 9 313 2
Forest  24 0 24 1
Indiana  1578 53 1631 22
Jefferson  339 8 347 4
McKean  227 5 232 2
Mercer 1560 88 1648 30
Venango 458 46 504 1
Warren  93 3 96 1

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;
  • Approximately 2% are ages 5-12;
  • Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;
  • Approximately 13% are ages 19-24;
  • Approximately 36% are ages 25-49;
  • Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and
  • Approximately 20% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics.

Increases among 19 to 24-year-olds from April to present in November are available below:

  • SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 11 percent of cases so far in November;
  • SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 11 percent of cases so far in November;
  • NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases so far in November;
  • NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 11 percent of cases so far in November;
  • NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 20 percent of cases so far in November; and
  • SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 9 percent of cases so far in November.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 28,576 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,972 cases among employees, for a total of 34,548 at 1,132 distinct facilities in 63 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,999 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 13,202 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.


