Perry E. Zeigler, 75, of Clarion, passed away Tuesday evening, November 10, 2020 at his home.

At Perry’s request, there will be no public visitation.

A celebration of Perry’s life will be celebrated at a later date.

Interment will be held at the West Glade Run Presbyterian Cemetery in Kittanning.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.