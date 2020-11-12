Say What?!: Bear Relocated After Repeated Snack Runs at California Store

KINGS BEACH, Ca. – Wildlife officials in California said they have captured and relocated a black bear that became famous online for its repeated visits to a gas station convenience store.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said the bear, which became a viral celebrity after security cameras recorded it pilfering snacks from inside the Chevron gas station in Kings Beach on multiple occasions, was safely captured and revealed to be a 16-year-old male.

