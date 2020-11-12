 

SPONSORED: Riverhill Automotive Will be Undercoating on Saturday, November 14th. Schedule Today!!

Thursday, November 12, 2020 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

riverhill auto undercoat 2 08302019SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. – Don’t forget to visit Riverhill Automotive and get your vehicle undercoated before the salt is here!

Why should you have your vehicle undercoated?

You may not think twice about what they put on the road does to your vehicle. Undercoating is a protective coating that is applied to the underside of the vehicle where there isn’t paint to protect the parts.

river-hill-Undecoating_2

Riverhill Automotive offers linseed oil, PFC and WOOLWAX, something to appease everyone! They will help protect your vehicle and prevent rust and corrosion giving your vehicle a longer life. The protective coating also helps protect your vehicle from everyday damage, as well, such as damaged brake lines, fuel tanks, exhaust systems, and other things that may happen.

Call 814-226-6900 now to schedule an appointment for an undercoat!

Call anytime for PFC or Fluid Film.

Riverhill Automotive is located at 10760 US-322, Shippenville, PA 16254.

riverhill undercoating

riverhill-auto-sign


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
