Veterans Enjoy Free Lunch at The Liberty House

Thursday, November 12, 2020 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

1D4A7985CLARION Pa. (EYT) – The Liberty House Restaurant offered veterans a complimentary lunch on Veterans Day.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

The free meals were available for veterans from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Liberty House started offering veterans a complementary dinner on Veteran’s Day two years ago, but found the timing didn’t work out well, and switched it to a lunchtime event in 2019.

The event has drawn veterans from across the county ever since.

