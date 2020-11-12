 

Wildlife Conservation Officer David Grove Remembered

Thursday, November 12, 2020 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-id4Kahph6X5F4XHARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Game Commission recognized a somber, but important, anniversary the agency will never forget.

Ten years ago today, Wildlife Conservation Officer David L. Grove was shot and killed by a deer poacher during a vehicle stop along Schriver Road in Freedom Township, Adams County.

“WCO David Grove embodied the true spirit of wildlife conservation,” said Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans. “He chose his profession because he cared deeply for wildlife and recognized the important role the enforcement of hunting and trapplng laws plays in maintaining wildlife resources that are shared by all. David was a professional in every sense; serious about his work, but fair with those he encountered on the job, usually greeting them and sending them off with a smile. Pennsylvania’s wildlife and all who care about it lost a valuable ally that night in Adams County, a decade ago. But David’s sacrifice and lasting contribution to wildlife conservation always will be remembered.”

Grove was the third Pennsylvania game warden, and first in 95 years, to die by gunshot in the line of duty. Game Protector L. Seeley Houk was shot and killed by a hunter in 1906. Game Protector Joseph McHugh was shot and killed while searching the woods for poachers in 1915.

While fatal incidents have been rare, Pennsylvania’s game wardens put their lives on the line day-in and day-out to benefit wildlife conservation and lawful hunting and trapping. Committed to these causes, they serve bravely in enforcing the state’s wildlife laws.

The title Game Protector eventually was changed to Wildlife Conservation Officer, then to State Game Warden in 2018.


