William L. (Bill) Shorts Jr., 72 of Cochranton died at his residence on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

Born May 27, 1948 in Franklin, he was the son of William and Grace Reid Shorts, Sr., he married Janet Hetrick on December 27, 1969 and she survives.

Bill attended Cochranton High School and graduated from the Augusta Military Academy in 1966.

He began working for SJ Groves Construction Company and eventually worked out of the Local #47 Pipe Fitters and Plumbing Union. For several years he worked for Deeter’s Plumbing and Heating and also began his own business. Recently, he worked as a consultant for Wilson Engineering, specializing in bio mass heating systems.

Bill was a member of the Cochranton Sportsmen’s Club, former President and member of the Cochranton Lions Club, Cochranton Masonic Lodge #480, Cochranton Fire Department and Fire Police, and for over 18 years served on the Cochranton Borough Council and served as Council president for numerous years and was also a member of the Cochranton United Methodist Church.

Hunting, golfing, woodworking and taking a trip on his side by side “Jitney” with Janet through the countryside was how he enjoyed retirement. His grandchildren and family were of great importance to Bill and he was always willing to share how they were all doing.

In addition to his wife of 50 years, he is survived by his sons Chris (Susan) Shorts and Jeff (Aimee) Shorts of Cochranton, five grandchildren, McKenna, Emma, Alaina, CJ and Jake Shorts, and a sister-in-law, Carol Shorts of Ohio.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Forrester, and a brother Richard Shorts.

Friends and family will be received at the Dickson Family Funeral Home, Inc., 123 S. Franklin St., Cochranton on Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm. The funeral will be 11:00am on Monday at the funeral home with the Rev. Terry Shaughnessy, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Bill’s name to, the Cochranton Care Committee, 102 Roche Lane, the Paul Stainbrook Schoarship Fund, in C/O, First National Bank, 128 W. Adams St, or the Cochranton United Methodist Church, 114 E. Adams St., all of Cochranton, PA, 16314.

Online condolences can be shared at www.dicksonfamilyfuneralhome.com.

