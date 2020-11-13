A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. West wind 3 to 8 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night – A chance of rain after 1am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 35. Light southeast wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday – Rain. High near 54. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of rain before midnight, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between midnight and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Monday Night – Scattered snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – Scattered snow showers before 1pm, then scattered rain and snow showers between 1pm and 4pm, then scattered snow showers after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 39.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 47.

