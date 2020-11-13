A-C Valley Continuing Remote Learning Until December 4

FOXBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District officials have announced that the school will stay on its distance-learning model through Friday, December 4.

According to information posted to the district website by Superintendent David McDeavitt, the initial plan was to return to face-to-face instruction on Monday, November 16, 2020.

However, the recent change by the Pa. Department of Health in Clarion County’s designation, from moderate to substantial COVID-19 transmission rate, lead the district to make the change.

Both the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Department of Education have recommended that schools in areas that have a substantial transmission rate make the move to remote learning.

According to McDeavitt, A-C Valley teachers and staff will report to campus Monday morning so that they will have access to their supplies and teaching materials.

He noted the district will be working closely with families that have special circumstances to ensure their child’s educational needs are being met, and when the Clarion County Career Center reopens, A-C Valley will send students there for hands-on instruction.

He also noted that all athletics and extra-curricular programs will remain in their current state of closure.

Additionally, A-C Valley will be expanding its breakfast and lunch options while students are distance-learning.

McDeavitt said the district has received a waiver to allow alternative meal service programs for its students during the extended closure. Families may opt into either “Home Meal Delivery Service” or “Curbside Meal Pickup” at this time.

Families will need to sign up for this program, the forms can be found on the ACVSD Website or the ACVSD Facebook Page.

Each family is asked to fill out the form in its entirety by Sunday, November 15, so that we food can be dropped off starting this Monday. Families are asked to complete one form per student in the household. Anyone with difficulties with internet access to the form may contact Mr. Grasha at (724) 659-5820 Extension: 2144 for assistance.

