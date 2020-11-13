Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Creamy Orange Fluff

This fluff is creamy, fruity, and refreshing!

Ingredients

1 package (6 ounces) orange gelatin

2-1/2 cups boiling water



2 cans (11 ounces each) mandarin oranges, drained1 can (8 ounces) crushed pineapple, undrained1 can (6 ounces) frozen orange juice concentrate, thawed

TOPPING:

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

1 cup cold 2% milk

1 package (3.4 ounces) instant vanilla pudding mix

Directions

-In a large bowl, dissolve gelatin in boiling water. Stir in oranges, pineapple and orange juice concentrate. Coat a 13-in. x 9-in. dish with cooking spray; add gelatin mixture. Chill until firm.

-In a large bowl, beat cream cheese until smooth. Gradually add milk and pudding mix; beat until smooth. Spread over orange layer. Chill until firm.

