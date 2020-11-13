Clarion Free Library One of Several Public Libraries Receiving Part of $5.1 Million Grant

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Education (PDE) announced $5.1 million in Keystone Grants to 18 libraries for the construction and rehabilitation of public library facilities.

“Public libraries are a staple in communities for access to educational and informative programming and materials,” said Acting Secretary of Education Noe Ortega. “I am thankful that these grants will allow the renovation and improvement of public libraries across the commonwealth so they can safely continue to provide resources to all.”

The award recipients were selected through a competitive grant process. The Keystone grants will aid public library facilities in installing equipment, upgrading security systems, and more.

“The Office of Commonwealth Libraries is pleased that the Keystone grants will be distributed to the selected libraries for the preservation, construction, and maintenance of their facilities,” said Deputy Secretary for the Office of Commonwealth Libraries Glenn R. Miller. “Our staff is delighted to assist libraries in gaining access to resources necessary to provide accessible services to the communities they support.”

