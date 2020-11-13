Clarion-Limestone Moving to Remote Learning Through November 18

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-Limestone School District will be operating in remote learning mode for the first three days of next week.

According to a representative of the district, the schools will be in remote learning mode from Monday, November 16 through Wednesday, November 18.

Further decisions on whether or not the district will remain in remote learning mode after Wednesday will take place at the school board meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.