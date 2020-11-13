Clarion University Volleyball Welcomes Three NLI Signees

CLARION, Pa. – Head volleyball coach Jennifer Herron announced on Thursday that three high school seniors committed to continue their academic and athletic careers at Clarion in 2021 by signing National Letters of Intent (NLI).

“We are so thrilled to announce this recruiting class,” Herron said. “We trust that all three of these athletes will be bright spots both athletically and academically at Clarion University. All three should challenge early for court time and have expressed goals that align with the programs desire to be a top PSAC contender and return to the NCAA Tournament. Even more exciting is that these three young women are good people who will continue to grow the culture of our team.”

Here is a look at this year’s signees:





MH

6-0

Washington, Pa./Linsly School (W.Va.)

Highlights: Two-time First Team All-OVAC, as a sophomore and junior… two-time all-conference and All-Valley selection… earned All-Academic honors from the conference as well… ranked on the Headmaster’s Performance List.

Personal: Daughter of Maggie and Jason Allison… has a sister, Vivian.

Coach Herron’s Take: “Charlie is a middle hitter that has experience at all attacking positions. She is extremely athletic and has a big arm. She attacks with pace and range and brings a level of excitement to the court that is contagious. We truly believe that much of her potential is untapped and her excitement to grow as a student-athlete will propel her to be one of the top middles in the conference.”



Sophia Lucas

DS

5-6

Butler, Pa./Butler

Highlights: Four-year starter… three-time WPIAL Class AAAA Section 1 second teamer (2018-20)… qualified three straight years for Girls Junior National Championship… attended AAU Nationals as a member of Revolution Volleyball Club… helped her team win the Junior Volleyball Association (JVA) World Cup Tournament in Kentucky during her 16s year.

Personal: Intends to major in Nursing… daughter of Craig and Meghan Lucas… has four siblings: Isaiah, Maria, Gabby and Sarah.

Coach Herron’s Take: “Sophia has grown up around the game of volleyball. Her mom and high school coach are Clarion alumna and she is a part of a “volleyball family”. While coming to compete at the libero position, she has both set and hit for her high school team. This type of versatility will prove beneficial as she grows into her role. She has a strong understanding of angles; she moves well and has a strong work ethic. I am excited to see how she grows in her time at Clarion.”



Cassidy Snider

OH

6-0

Linesville, Pa./Conneaut Area

Highlights: Three-time all-state selection… thrice selected team captain, from sophomore year onward… three-time All-Region selection… helped team to District 10 championships in her junior and senior seasons, as well as a runner-up finish as a sophomore… District 10 Player of the Year finalist as a junior… preseason pick for District 10 Player of the Year as a senior… broke the 1,000-kill mark as a junior… played club volleyball for Club Ashtabula, twice earning All-Tournament team honors.

Personal: Intends to major in Elementary Education… daughter of Pamela and Michael Snider.

Coach Herron’s Take: “Cassidy is a six-rotation pin hitter that brings a wealth of court experience. She has grown her game significantly in the past year with a large amount of time spent playing sand volleyball. She attacks with pace and range and will be a force at the net. In addition to attacking, she has a passion for ball control and has a strong understanding of angles and defense. With older sisters paving the way, Cass has been around the sport for a long time and truly has a strong volleyball IQ. She will be exciting to coach.”

