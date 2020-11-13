Clarion University Women’s Hoops Signs Four Recruits for 2021

CLARION, Pa. – Head women’s basketball coach Jana Ashley announced on Thursday that four high school seniors have chosen to continue their athletic and academic careers at Clarion in 2021, signing National Letters of Intent (NLI) on Wednesday.

“This 2021 signing class has the potential to take our program to another level,” Ashley said. “With increased support from our athletic and university administration, we were able to chase a higher level of talented recruits who we believe will leave their mark on Clarion women’s basketball. These young ladies are not only great on the court but they are all incredible students with tremendous families behind them. We are so thankful they each chose to become a part of our Golden Eagle family.”



Sierra Bermudez

G/F

5-8

Coatesville, Pa./Neumann Goretti

Highlights: Earned All-Catholic League Third Team honors as a junior…named All-Area and All-League as a freshman… averaged 13.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game as a junior… shot 45 percent from

three-point range and 55 percent from inside the arc as a junior…helped team to back-to-back PIAA District II championships, as a sophomore and junior.

Coach Ashley’s Take: “Sierra is a knockdown shooter but also brings a crafty drive and mid-range game that makes her a scoring threat from all three levels. Her ability to get to the free-throw line and

confidence as a shooter make her an elite scorer. Sierra is an exceptional passer in the open court and an underrated rebounder who I believe will have a great career in the PSAC.”



Charjae’ Brock

G/W

5-6

Whitehall, Ohio/Whitehall Yearling

Highlights: Will play her final year in high school at Whitehall Yearling after previously being at Africentric… two-sport athlete that also lettered in cross country… helped Africentric to back-to-back

state championships… helped Africentric to three consecutive city, regional, and district championships… averaged 8.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game as a junior… three-year honor roll honoree…two-time First Team All-City in cross country.

Coach Ashley’s Take: “Charjae’ is a scoring combo guard with the skill set to play any of the guard positions. She handles the ball and passes like a point guard but has the scoring mentality of a wing. She has blow-by speed to get to the rim and her mid-range pull up makes her very tough to guard. Charjae’ has the ability to completely disrupt opponents on the defensive end and her competitive, gritty approach will immediately make us better on both ends of the court. “



Alyssa McClellon

W/F

5-11

Avon, Ohio/Avon

Highlights: All-Lorain County honorable mention… averaged 10 points per game as a junior… recorded 85 rebounds, 15 steals, 15 blocks, and 20 assists as a junior… shot 35 percent from the field and 73 percent from the free throw line as a sophomore.

Coach Ashley’s Take: “Alyssa is a super versatile wing/forward who can score inside and consistently knock down the three-pointer. She moves very well off the ball to create open shots but her height also

allows her to score with a hand in her face. Alyssa’s ability to run the floor and finish in transition will fit perfectly with the up-tempo style we want to play. Her versatility on defense and ability to play multiple positions on offense will allow her to impact games in so many ways.”



Cory Santoro

G

5-6

Bellevue, Ohio/Bellevue

Highlights: Averaged 20.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 4.5 steals per game as a junior… two-time all-state selection, earning Honorable Mention honors as a sophomore and Third Team honors as a

junior… three-time First Team All-SBC selection… three-time First Team District 6 selection… three-time honoree on the All-Northwest District team, including second-team honors as a sophomore and junior…

twice named to the Fremont News Messenger First Team.

Coach Ashley’s Take: “Cory is a high motor, high IQ, crafty combo guard. She is a great teammate, shows strong leadership qualities, and has a great mix of running a team and scoring ability. Cory comes from a basketball family and knows how to win. She is the type of player who makes everyone around her better and I can’t wait to see the immediate impact she will have on our program.”

