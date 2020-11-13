Driver Escapes Injuries As Vehicle Slams into Tree Off Route 208

ELK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police released the details of a one-vehicle crash on State Route 208 late last week.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 7:19 p.m. on November 6, on State Route 208 near Evergreen Drive, in Elk Township, Clarion County.

Police say 68-year-old Meredith L. Best, of Knox, was operating a 2008 Dodge Caravan, traveling south on State Route 208 when her vehicle struck a deer that entered the roadway. The vehicle then struck a tree along the right side of the road.

Best was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Clarion Hospital Ambulance and Mark’s Auto also assisted at the scene.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

