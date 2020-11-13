Former Knox Police Chief Rescues Dog from Creek

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A runaway dog was safely retrieved from the bitter cold water of a local creek thanks to the effort of a former Knox Police Chief.

Patrolman Joab Orr, of the Oil City Police Department and formerly Chief of the Knox Borough Police Department, answered an unusual call for help shortly after noon on Monday, November 2.

Orr told exploreClarion.com someone who was walking on a bike trail in the Oil City area had noticed a little dog out on a small island in the middle of Oil Creek.

“When I started moving toward the creek, it started swimming toward the shore, toward me,” Orr said.

“You could tell it was cold and it looked pretty tired.”

It was particularly cold that day, as the area had just seen a brief early bluster of wintry weather, and Orr noted the water was especially chilly.

“It was a perfect day for it, right around 30 degrees,” he noted with a hint of irony.

However, despite the frigid weather, Orr went into the creek to retrieve the dog.

“It was shivering pretty bad. I don’t know how long it was out there.”

The owner of the dog arrived at the scene while he was pulling the dog from the water.

Orr said the owner reported he had taken the dog, a 15-year-old beagle mix named Sparky, out to do what dogs need to do, and had turned his back for a moment to speak to a neighbor.

Then when he turned back around again, he found that Sparky had disappeared.

“The owner didn’t know how he got there,” Orr noted. “I guess at 15 years old, a dog that age, they just do what they want.”

Following his ordeal in the creek, Sparky’s owner took him home to warm him up and make sure he was okay.

“I went to check on it the next day. He was doing great,” Orr added.

