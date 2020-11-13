‘Home for the Holidays’ Survives and Thrives

SLIGO, Pa. (EYT) – The annual tradition of the Sligo Home for the Holidays Christmas Craft and Gift show was held last Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at the Sligo Rec Center despite pandemic restrictions.

The sizeable former gymnasium of the building provided enough space to house vendors and the public under guidelines adopted by the Sligo Borough Council, including 20 percent maximum occupancy, six-foot social distancing, encouragement to wear masks or face coverings in compliance with Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Health requirement for universal face coverings, timed entry, multiple entry and exit points, various restrooms, and hygiene stations.

“Some people are not able to hold craft shows like this because of restrictions, but we were pleased to be able to continue our tradition here and also meet safety standards,” said Thelma Cerutti, one of the event organizers.

Thelma and fellow organizers Beth and Janey Corle said 15 vendors were attracting approximately 100 visitors each day.

Thelma has been involved with the show for over ten years. And Homes for the Holidays has been an annual event for many years before that. Jim Barger was one of the original organizers who started the event. Thelma worked with Barger and continues to be a part-time employee of Sligo Borough.

The popular show usually includes vendors housed in the rest of the Sligo Rec Center, but that space was not available this year due to health restrictions.

“At the annual Home for the Holidays at Sligo, they really do mean ‘home for the holidays.'” states a brochure for this year’s events written before COVID outlines the scope of events during “normal” years.

“This tiny but much-beloved festival is a town-wide craft show that invites guests into the establishments of participating businesses and houses. Homes and businesses alike decorate for the season, put out homemade foods, and set up unique crafts and toys for purchase.

In addition to the colorful crafts available, members of the Sligo Improvement Committee offered food from the kitchen such as turkey sandwiches to raise money for the group’s community projects.



Photo: Thelma Cerutti greets visitors to Home for the Holidays.



Photo: Butch and Peg Kriebel of P-n-B Crafts, hand-made quality crafts of Clarion.



Photo: Beth and Janey Corle

