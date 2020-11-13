Local Healthcare Facility Monitoring Residents and Staff After COVID-19 Spike

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A local healthcare facility is monitoring residents and staff following a coronvirus spike.

(Image courtesy of Google)

A representative of Guardian Healthcare, which owns the facility, told exploreClarion.com, “We can confirm 42 positive cases among residents at Oil City Healthcare & Rehabilitation. We can also confirm 33 positive cases among employees.

“Oil City Healthcare & Rehabilitation continues to adhere to approved hygiene protocols, disinfection procedures, and the use of proper personal protective equipment (PPE) for all health care personnel. Residents with a confirmed or suspected case are isolated in their individual rooms with their own individual bathrooms and all other residents are restricted to their rooms to minimize chances for additional exposure.”

According to the representative, Oil City Healthcare & Rehabilitation is currently restricting all visitor access, monitoring exposed staff, and communicating regularly with all appropriate public health care authorities.

“The safety of our residents and our employees remains our top priority. We continue to follow all CDC, CMS, and DOH guidance for health care facilities.”

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting that as of November 10, Oil City Healthcare & Rehabilitation had a total of 45 resident cases and 31 employee cases. The prior report for the facility, from November 4, showed just five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases.

Overall, state reports show a total of 28,142 resident cases and 5,922 employee cases at a total of 1,126 facilities, with a total of 5,922 deaths reported at nursing and personal care facilities across Pennsylvania.

