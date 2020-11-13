 

Local Woman Injured in Crash on Route 322

Friday, November 13, 2020 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

1D4A7923CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a local woman was injured in a crash that occurred on U.S. 322 late last week.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 2:30 p.m. on November 6, on U.S. 322 just east of Old U.S. 322 in Clarion Township.

Police say 21-year-old Adam L. Perkins, of Lucinda, was operating a 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt, traveling east in the left passing lane while negotiating a right curve when he took the curve too quickly and lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle then went across the right lane and struck an embankment.

According to police, Perkins was using a seat belt, but his passenger, identified as 20-year-old Samantha Nisewinger, of New Bethlehem, was not.

Nisewonger suffered possible injuries of unknown severity and was transported to Clarion Hospital by Clarion Hospital Ambulance.

Perkins was not injured.

The vehicle sustained minor damage.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company 1 also assisted at the scene.

Perkins was cited for a speed violation.

1D4A7916

