Marion V. Hiles, 86, of Youngsville and formerly of Sugar Grove, Pa passed away on November 9, 2020 at the Rouse Home.

She was born September 8, 1934, in Marienville, PA, a daughter to the late Richard A. and Loretta B. (Jones) Kendall.

Marion was a member of the Lander United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir. She was also a member of the Groveland United Methodist Church in Groveland Florida where she spent many years.

She graduated from Mansfield State Teachers College in 1958. For 30 years, Marion taught Elementary School at Lacey, Lottsville, Sugar Grove and Lander Schools. She enjoyed puzzles, solitaire, crossword puzzles and traveling extensively throughout the Unites States.

Marion is survived by two sons, Richard M. (Lan) Hiles and Robert A. (Amy) Hiles; her siblings, Dan (Litha) Kendall of Marienville, PA, Ralph (Marian) Kendall of Grand Rapids, MI and Edith Johnson of Carrollton, TX; three grandchildren, Brittany (Caleb) Hites, Trevor and Abby Hiles; a great-granddaughter, Evelyn Hites and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Marion was preceded by her husband, Richard “Dick” Leroy Hiles in 2014, a daughter-in-law, Kimberly Hiles and a brother-in-law, Charles Johnson.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at noon at Warren County Memorial Park, 20050 US-6, Warren, Pa 16365.

The Nelson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, in Youngsville, have been entrusted with all arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.nelsonfuneralhome.net.

