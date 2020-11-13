Marienville Ranger Station to Host Pennsylvania Game Commission Bear Check Station

WARREN, Pa. – The USDA Forest Service, working in cooperation with the Pennsylvania game Commission, has announced that the Allegheny National Forest’s Marienville Ranger Station will host an official bear check station from November 21 to 24, 2020.

However, in accordance with current guidance from federal and state authorities, only hunters that have successfully harvested a bear and need it to be checked and legally tagged during the season will be allowed to enter the station. The general public will not be permitted to travel beyond the gate.

While out of the vehicle, all hunters will be required to wear a face covering. Face coverings will be provided at the check station if the hunter does not have one. Mentored youth or junior hunters successfully harvesting a bear may be accompanied by one adult during the checking and tagging. Additional requirements will be in place on site to ensure the safety of all personnel working the check station and hunters.

Bears will be weighed, aged, and sexed. The data collected will provide critical information to manage the health of the species. While bears are being processed, hunters and all personnel in the building are required to wear face masks at all times.

The Marienville Ranger Station is located at 131 Smokey Lane, Marienville, PA. The following hours, consistent with the Pennsylvania Hunting Digest, are as follows:

Saturday, November 21, 2020 – 10:00 am to 8:00 pm.

Sunday, November 22, 2020 – 10:00 am to 8:00 pm.

Monday, November 23, 2020 – 10:00 am to 8:00 pm.

Tuesday, November 24, 2020 – 10:00 am to 6:00 pm.

To monitor the Bear Harvest, click on the Bear Harvest Map at the following URL: https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/allegheny/home.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.