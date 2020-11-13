 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Raymond “Carl” C. Dittman

Friday, November 13, 2020 @ 09:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

5fab11e5b745eOn a sunny Sunday, November 8, 2020, at the age of 89, Raymond Carl Dittman ended his time on earth.

He was born on June 22, 1933 in Rockland, PA, to Raymond B. Dittman and Mary (Driebilbis) Dittman.

As a young man, he enjoyed working alongside his dad logging with the family’s team of horses. He served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict.

On Christmas Eve, 1953, he married Alma Juanita (Cochran) Dittman.

He moved from PA to OH to begin work at Akron Standard Mold in Greenwich, Ohio. During his career he became a supervisor and retired after 30 years. Carl was always willing to lend a helping hand whenever somebody needed it.

He believed in community service and served as a certified EMTA on the ambulance squad of Greenwich. Unfortunately, Carl had a stroke at 52 which changed his life forever, but he never gave up. Carl was a 50 year member of the Masonic Lodge, American Legion, and the VFW.

He is survived by Alma J. Dittman, wife and caregiver of 30 years; sons, Ken (Deb) Dittman, Douglas Dittman, and Steven (Mel) Dittman; siblings, Reene Mason, Howard Dittman, Marylin (Bob) Glenn; grandchildren; nieces, and nephews.

Carl was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Earl Say; brother-in-law, Clyde Mason; sister-in-law, Shirley Dittman, daughter-in-law, Frances Dittman, and nephew Mark Dittman.

The Dittman Family would like to thank the staff of the C Unit, Ohio Veterans Home, Sandusky, for their love and compassion in caring for our father and Eastman Funeral Home for handling the arrangements during this difficult time.

At Carl’s request, cremation will take place. A drive-thru visitation and graveside service will be held at Edward’s Grove Cemetery. Dates will be announced in the future.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to The Ripley Church, Greenwich, OH.

Online condolences may be shared at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.