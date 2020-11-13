Raymond “Carl” C. Dittman

On a sunny Sunday, November 8, 2020, at the age of 89, Raymond Carl Dittman ended his time on earth.

He was born on June 22, 1933 in Rockland, PA, to Raymond B. Dittman and Mary (Driebilbis) Dittman.

As a young man, he enjoyed working alongside his dad logging with the family’s team of horses. He served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict.

On Christmas Eve, 1953, he married Alma Juanita (Cochran) Dittman.

He moved from PA to OH to begin work at Akron Standard Mold in Greenwich, Ohio. During his career he became a supervisor and retired after 30 years. Carl was always willing to lend a helping hand whenever somebody needed it.

He believed in community service and served as a certified EMTA on the ambulance squad of Greenwich. Unfortunately, Carl had a stroke at 52 which changed his life forever, but he never gave up. Carl was a 50 year member of the Masonic Lodge, American Legion, and the VFW.

He is survived by Alma J. Dittman, wife and caregiver of 30 years; sons, Ken (Deb) Dittman, Douglas Dittman, and Steven (Mel) Dittman; siblings, Reene Mason, Howard Dittman, Marylin (Bob) Glenn; grandchildren; nieces, and nephews.

Carl was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Earl Say; brother-in-law, Clyde Mason; sister-in-law, Shirley Dittman, daughter-in-law, Frances Dittman, and nephew Mark Dittman.

The Dittman Family would like to thank the staff of the C Unit, Ohio Veterans Home, Sandusky, for their love and compassion in caring for our father and Eastman Funeral Home for handling the arrangements during this difficult time.

At Carl’s request, cremation will take place. A drive-thru visitation and graveside service will be held at Edward’s Grove Cemetery. Dates will be announced in the future.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to The Ripley Church, Greenwich, OH.

Online condolences may be shared at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.

