Raymond S. Goodwill, 96, of Oil City, PA passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at DevonHouse Senior Living in Allentown, PA.

Ray was born on June 21, 1924 to the late Clifton B and Flossie (Glenn) Goodwill in Hydetown, PA. He was orphaned as a young boy and was raised at the IOOF orphanage in Meadville from 1933 until his graduation from Meadville High School.

Ray was married on August 26, 1951 at Bethel Church in Siverly to the former Naomi R. Shoop. She preceded him in death on February 17, 2013.

He enlisted in the United States Army in March, 1943 and proudly served in World War II with the 69 th Infantry as a 60mm mortar gunner. He was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, Purple Heart, Bronze Star, and the American Campaign Medal. He was Honorably Discharged in 1948.

Ray returned to the Meadville area and attended Edinboro State Teachers College where he earned his BS in Mathematics. Upon graduation he moved to Oil City where he taught algebra and geometry until 1958. During this time he attended Penn State where he graduated with a Master’s Degree in Education.

In 1958 he became the Business Manager for the Oil City School District, a position he held until his retirement. After his retirement Ray and Naomi owned and operated R&N Computers, where he worked until 2010.

Ray was a member of Grace United Methodist Church. He was a lifetime member of the Oil City Elks Lodge and served in various capacities over the years including Exalted Ruler and Treasurer. He was also an active member of the Oil City Rotary Club. In his spare time he loved playing golf, collecting coins, and attending his monthly poker club.

Ray is survived by two daughters, Sherry Cochran and her husband Bruce of Emmaus, PA and Cynthia Lockwood of Richmond, TX; four grandchildren, Catherine Cochran and her partner Miranda Brown, Ian Cochran and his partner Kirby Jackson, Raychel Lockwood, Laura Barth and her husband Johnny; and a great granddaughter, Mackenzie Barth.

Three brothers preceded Ray in death, Clifton, Leland and Forest Goodwill. In addition he is survived by his sister in law, Betty Schaefer, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Immediate services and interment will be private with a memorial service to be held later in the year.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials in his honor may be made to Cranberry Place Senior Center, 6945 US Route 322, #529, Cranberry, PA 16319 or Grace United Methodist Church, 1 Central Ave, Oil City, PA 16301

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

