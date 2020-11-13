Say What?!: Woman, 102, Dubbed World’s Oldest Living Curling Player

VANCOUVER, British Columbia – A British Columbia woman is now a Guinness World Record holder after being confirmed as the world’s oldest living curling player at age 102 years, 37 days.

Lola Holmes, of Vancouver, said she first started curling, a stone-sliding game played on ice, when she was 24 years old, and she took up the hobby again at 80.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.