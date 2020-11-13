 

SPONSORED: Place Your Thanksgiving Meal Order Now at Stiller’s Meats & Smokehouse

Friday, November 13, 2020 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Stillers-best-thanksSENECA, Pa. – Hurry in to Stiller’s Meats and Smokehouse and place your last minute orders for the best Thanksgiving ever!.

Download and print the order forms below to make the process simple.
Stiller’s Turkey and Ham Order Form
Stiller’s Sides Order Form

You can choose from fresh turkey, smoked turkey, ham, prime rib, stuffing balls, green beans, sweet potato casserole, mashed potatoes, apple dumplings, and pumpkin pie.

stillers-sweet-potato

stillers-apple-dumplings

Stiller’s Meats and Smokehouse is located at 3190 State Route 257 in Seneca, Pa. They are open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

For more information, visit Stiller’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Stillerssmokehouse/ or call 814-493-8208.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
