Two Area People Injured in Chain-Reaction Crash on Route 66

PORTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say two people were injured in a chain-reaction crash that occurred on State Route 66 on Tuesday evening.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 6:21 p.m. on November 10, on Route 66 just south of Himes Road, in Porter Township, Clarion County.

Police say the four involved vehicles were all traveling south on State Route 66 in a line when the crash occurred.

The first vehicle, a 2018 Toyota Tundra, operated by 51-year-old Mark J. Bain, of Oil City, slowed to a crawl. A 2006 Jeep Wrangler, operated by 20-year-old Logan G. Minich, of Fairmount City, then rear-ended a 2005 Dodge Ram 1500, operated by 38-year-old Cory M. Neiswonger, of New Bethlehem, causing a chain reaction that also involved a 2018 Toyota RAV4, operated by 30-year-old Kendra R. Goheen, of New Bethlehem.

Minich was not wearing a seat belt.

The other three drivers and a passenger in Bain’s vehicle, identified as 53-year-old Tanya A. Bain, of Oil City, were using seat belts.

Neiswonger suffered possible injuries of unknown severity and was transported by Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service.

Minich suffered possible minor injuries but was not transported.

No other injuries were reported.

New Bethlehem Fire Company 1 and Cornman’s Towing also assisted at the scene.

Minich was cited for a seat belt violation.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.