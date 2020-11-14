A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Tonight – A chance of rain, mainly after 4am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 33. Southeast wind 5 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday – Rain, mainly before 2pm. High near 55. Breezy, with a southeast wind 16 to 21 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of rain before 10pm, then isolated showers between 10pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. West wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. West wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Monday Night – Scattered snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday – Scattered snow showers before 11am, then scattered rain and snow showers between 11am and 4pm, then scattered snow showers after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 39.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 48.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 54.

