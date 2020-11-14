Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Bacon-Chicken Sandwiches

Learn how to make the ultimate Bacon-Chicken Sandwich!

Ingredients

4 boneless skinless chicken breast halves (5 ounces each)

1/2 teaspoon salt



1/2 teaspoon pepper2 teaspoons canola oil4 tomato slices4 slices process Swiss cheese1/4 cup mango chutney3 tablespoons mayonnaise4 kaiser rolls, split and toasted1 cup fresh baby spinach8 slices ready-to-serve fully cooked bacon, warmed

Directions

-Flatten chicken to 1/2-in. thickness; sprinkle with salt and pepper. In a large skillet over medium heat, cook chicken in oil for 4-5 minutes on each side or until chicken juices run clear. Top each chicken breast half with a tomato and cheese slice; cover and cook for 2-3 minutes or until cheese is melted.

-Combine chutney and mayonnaise; spread over roll bottoms. Layer with spinach, chicken and bacon; replace tops.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

