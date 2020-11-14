Ethel L. Parson, 91, formerly of Cherry Run Rd. Rouseville, PA, died at 1:10 A.M. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Oil City Healthcare.

Born Dec. 21, 1928, in Venus, PA., she was the daughter of the late Ervin & Lucy Rex Motter.

Mrs. Parson was a graduate of Shippenville High School.

She was married Jan. 19, 1949, in the Oil City Presbyterian Church to Richard F. Parson and he preceded her in death on Sept. 27, 2012.

Ethel was a homemaker and had worked several years at the Sears Call Center.

She was a member of the Seneca United Methodist Church.

Survivors include two sons Randy Parson & his wife Linda of Oil City and Gary Parson & his wife Mary of Oil City; four grandchildren Wendy Parson; Jodi Robertson & her husband Dan; Trevor Parson & his wife Terri; Susan Huffman & her husband Mark; 8 Great Grandchildren Abigail, Abraham, Trevor Jr.; Taylor, Tanner, Tate; Jessica and Zachary; and two sisters-in-law Jean and Pat, as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters Berthamay Glass, Freda Nuhfer and Ruth Pugliese and an infant brother.

Private Funeral Arrangements will be observed because of COVID-19.

Interment will be in Brandon Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

The Reinsel Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

