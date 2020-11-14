James “Jim” E. Gilson, age 75, of Worthville, passed away Saturday, October 10th, 2020, at Mulberry Square in Punxsutawney.

He was born June 24, 1945, to the late Edward and Mary Alice (Dinger) Gilson.

His wife, Jolene Gilson, and one daughter, Teresa Gilson survive him. Also surviving is one sister, Pemmie (Charles) Simpson; and one brother, David (Debra) Gilson. He also has five nephews; Scott, Rick and Michael Simpson, and David and Daniel Gilson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Roxanne Gilson; and one daughter, Jamie Gilson.

Interment will take place at the Worthville Cemetery.

