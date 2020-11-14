 

Clarion American Legion Donates Fifty Turkeys to Community Action

Saturday, November 14, 2020 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

0338B577-A1FE-41E6-B401-776EA3996B4DCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – American Legion Post #066 in Clarion recently made a donation to help fill local tables during the holidays.

(Pictured: Ken Orsino, Bill Yeany, Howard Schmader, Paul Everett, and Lin Bashline. Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

On Veteran’s Day, American Legion Post #066 made a donation of fifty turkeys to Community Action, Inc. for their food pantry.

The Community Action food pantry provides emergency supplemental food services to eligible Clarion County residents, as well as holiday food assistance for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter when funding is available.

The Clarion American Legion Post regularly supports Community Action, Inc. while also helping support other programs such as the Clarion Sunshine Project and local efforts toward Pennies from Heaven. In addition, the Legion offers scholarships for local students.


