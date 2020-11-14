Redbank Valley Volleyball Falls to North Catholic

CRANBERRY, Pa. – Redbank Valley’s playoff run came to an end at the hands of a dominant performance by North Catholic on Saturday afternoon, with the Bulldogs falling in straight sets, 16-25, 12-25, 17-25.

The reigning state champions were too much for Redbank Valley, who struggled to compete with North Catholic’s high-powered attack.

Redbank Valley had a rough start to the first set, making seven early errors to fall behind 9-4. North Catholic’s attack was well-organized and aggressive, and their diverse attack quickly expanded their lead to 16-7. A quick run by Katie McNelly and some good blocking work by Stephanie Lynch closed the set for North Catholic, with the Trojans winning 25-16.

North Catholic continued their momentum into the second set, jumping ahead 10-6 due in part to four kills by Ally Feczko. A big 9–2 run secured the second set for the Trojans, who rode their relentless attack to a 25-12 second set win.

The third set was more of the same, as the powerful hitting of Riley Warda provided the Trojans with an 11-6 advantage. The Bulldogs went on a run to tie the score at 13, taking advantage of North Catholic errors to erode their lead. North Catholic responded with a run of their own, with two Ally Feczko kills capping a 5-0 run. After a timeout, North Catholic’s Sydnei Jones hit two aces to expand the lead to 22-15. Two kills from Warda concluded the match, with North Catholic winning the third set 25-17.

