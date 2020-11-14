Say What?!: School Asks Parents to Stop Throwing Late Students Over Closed Gate

AVIGNON, France – An elementary school in France put up a pair of posters outside their fence with an unusual request for parents: Don’t throw late students over the closed gate.

The Trillade school in Avignon put up signs outside its gate showing a cartoon of a parent sending a small child airborne to get over the fence. The text on the sign asks parents not to throw their children, and instead wait for the gates to be opened again at 10 a.m. or 3 p.m.

