State Police Calls: Domestic Incident, Child Abuse

Saturday, November 14, 2020 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

arrestCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Domestic Incident in Leeper

Around 9:00 a.m. on November 10, PSP Marienville were dispatched to Maple Drive/Leaf Circle in Leeper, Farmington Township, Clarion County, for a domestic incident.

Charges of harassment were filed through Magisterial District Office 18-3-02 on a known adult male, listed as a 35-year-old Leeper man.

The victim is listed as a 34-year-old Clarion woman.

Harassment/Physical Contact in Washington Township

Around 8:04 a.m. on November 10, PSP Marienville received a report of suspected child abuse that occurred on Anderson Lane, in Washington Township, Clarion County.

The investigation is ongoing.

PSP Marienville released the above reports on Friday, November 13, 2020.


