State Police Seeking Information on Hit-and-Run Crash in Kingsley Township

Saturday, November 14, 2020 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

police - new 6/17/2019KINGSLEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police are asking the public for information on a hit-and-run crash that occurred last week on Kingsley Township.

Around 10:36 a.m. on November 8, PSP Marienville responded to a hit-and-run vehicle crash located at Cougar Bob’s bar parking lot in Kingsley Township, Forest County.

Through investigation, it was found that around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 7, a gold GMC 4-door truck with suspected Pennsylvania plate ZMY4451 or other various combinations was involved in a hit-and-run.

Anyone with information on this incident, please contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.

PSP Marienville released the above report on Friday, November 13, 2020.


