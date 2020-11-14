University Korner Asking Customers to Follow COVID-19 Safety Precautions

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Recent surges in COVID-19 have forced University Korner to take precautionary measures to protect customers and employees.

“We are asking our customers so that our employees who have served our community on the front lines during the pandemic can continue without getting sick,” said Yasir Bhatti President & Chief Executive Officer, University Korner.

Measures include the following:

University Korner is operating on a No Mask/No Service policy.

Complimentary masks will be provided if customers entering the stores do not have one on them.

Hand sanitizing stations at every store. The entire menu is available through carry-out.

Employees are required to wear masks at all times.

Stores are being cleaned and sanitized regularly throughout the day.

Restrooms are closed to the public.

“Customers are requested to understand that we are not police officers or law enforcement officials trying to enforce the mask mandate; we are just keeping our employees and customers safe,” continued Bhatti.

Headquartered in Shippenville, University Korner operates convenience stores and gasoline stations in Clarion, Knox, Sligo, and Rimersburg in Clarion County.

