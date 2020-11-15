Letters to Santa from Immaculate Conception Parish Preschool

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clancy Weaver’s 2020-2021 Preschool Class at Immaculate Conception Parish School wrote the following letters to Santa last week:

Dear Santa,

My name is Jack and I am 5 years old. This year I have worked really hard to be on the Nice List by helping my dad and my mom with my little brother. I also work hard at school doing my best and not getting my name on the board. I also helped fix my grandma’s deck. I really would like a high lift truck, toy backhoe, toy grader, toy puppy and glowing pencil.

Thank you! Love, Jack

Dear Santa,

My name is Madelyn and I am 5 years old. I have been a very kind friend all year. I have also worked really hard staying in the lines while coloring and making the letters the best I can do. I have also tried really hard being a big girl and going to school for 5 days in a row.

My wishes for you Santa are an American girl doll and a big LOL doll.

Love, Me, Madelyn

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Karsyn and I am 5 years old. I wanted to be on the Nice List so I helped my little brother, I cleaned up my toys after playing with them and I worked really hard learning new things everyday. My Christmas wish is that all my friends’ Christmas wishes come true and if it is not too much to ask Santa, I would really like a Nintendo Switch.

Thank you! Love, Karsyn

Dear Santa,

Hi! My name is Addision and I am 5 years old. I have been so good this year. I have helped feed the cows and with cooking and setting the table. I have shown kindness to my friends and I have helped others in my class cut things they could not do. I would like an electric scooter, glowing stuffed animal toy, unicorn that talks anda new sleeping bag. I have been sharing my brothers for school and I would really like my own.

Have a good day, Love Addison

Dear Santa,

My name is Jake and I am 5 years old. This year I have worked really hard to be on the Nice List. I have helped my brother Nick a lot! I help mom bake in the kitchen too. I really hope you can bring me a big tractor, more legos, Mario lego set, a golden jitterbug and a grain cart.

Thank you, Jake

Dear Santa,

My name is McKenzie Miller and I am 4 years old. I am a big sister and sometimes it is really hard to be nice to my little brother, but I am. I have also tried to make good choices and clean my room. I tried really hard to be good all year. My Christmas wishes are for more Barbies, stuffed animals, a Barbie Dreamhouse, a Barbie horse, a Unicorn Happy Napper, and Hello Kitty doll with furniture.

Thank you! Love, McKenzie

Dear Santa,

My name is Lydia and I am 4 year old. This year I have worked really hard to be on the Nice list by helping Aunt Patti wash dishes, carrying my dinner plate to the sink, feeding the moose, chickens, goats and three pigs. I have also helped mommy around the house. For Christmas I would really like to have a sled and lights for my sled. I would also like to have some hay for my horse.

Love, Lydia

Dear Santa,

My name is Marin and I am 4 years old. This year I have worked so hard being kind, playing with everyone, and meeting new friends. I have also helped my mom clean my room and I have worked hard in school staying in the lines while coloring. I love my mom and dad so much. My list for you is easy, I would like a Batman and the Batmobile, a Bat Robot and Scooby Doo.

Thank you. Love, Marin

Dear Santa,

My name is Ava and I am 4 years old. I have tried so very hard to be on the nice list this year. I have been a big girl and tried really hard not to cry in school. I have played nicely with my friends and listened to my teachers. I tried to be nice with my brother and cousins too.

For Christmas, I would really like you to bring me big LOL dolls and a Barbie doll house.

Love, Ava

Dear Santa,

My name is Zaina and I am 4 years old. This year I have worked really hard to be on the Nice list by helping my friends, playing with my little brother and doing my best in school. This is my first time in school and I am working really hard on writing my name and following my teachers rules. I want to decorate my Christmas tree and I want a new red dress and shoes for Christmas.

Thank you. Love, Zaina

Dear Santa,

My name is Easton and I am 5 years old. I have done my best to be on the nice list all year. I help my mom and dad, I play nice with my friends and I clean up my toys at home and at school when it is time to clean up. I try my best with my school work too. My wish list is easy, I want a dirt bike, new toys for my dogs, a new bike and monster trucks.

Thank you. Easton

Dear Santa,

My name is Hudson and I am 4 years old. This year I have worked really hard to be on the nice list by hugging someone so they can feel better when they get hurt, sharing with my little brother, being nice to all my friends and helping mommy take care of the dog. For Christmas I wish for a kid’s Peloton bike, a bigger bike, a new remote control car, a penguin toy and monster trucks. The last thing is I want to give more love.

Thank you. Love, Hudson

Dear Santa,

My name is Virsa and I am 4 years old. This year I have worked really hard to help others and clean my room. I love playing with my cousin and I try to be nice to my brother and sister. I am doing my best at school learning new things and making new friends. I stay on my sleep mat at rest time too. My Christmas wishes are to wear lots of new dresses.

Love, Virsa

Dear Santa,

My name is Tensley and I am 4 years old. I am really good at school. I play and practice my letters. I listen well and I don’t get my name on the board. I am very kind and caring. I try everyday to stay on the nice list. My Christmas wishes are to keep cuddling my mom every night and to play with my friends in the snow. I would like a sticker book, new crayons and a writing board for Christmas.

Thank you! Love, Tensley

Dear Santa,

My name is Isla and I am 4 years old. I try extra hard to stay on the nice list all year long. I am very thankful for my sisters. I help them and I play with them. I listen to my mom and dad too. I am trying really hard in school with my homework. I would like a new Ipad and a new hoverboard . I have been a really good girl.

Love, Isla.

Dear Santa,

My name is Tinley and I am 4 years old. I have been working really hard at school. I have also been working really hard at the farm and in the garage with Daddy. I pick mommy bouquets of flowers all the time. I am a very good girl. I hope to be surprised for Christmas this year. I also hope you will find us in our new big house. I would like a cow like Ferdinand that I can play with inside.

Love, Tinley

Dear Santa,

My name is Maverick and I am 5 years old. I am very sweet to all my friends. I give them hugs when they are sad. I share my things with my sister and I try to help my mom whenever she asks. I work hard in school and I always do my work. I am very thankful for all my friends in school and I hope you find them this Christmas. I would like the Batman Supercave for Christmas.

Love, Maverick

Dear Santa,

My name is Michael and I am 4 years old. I have been a very good boy this year. I have been saying please and thank you. I have tried really hard not to spill my food. I have been good at school and one time I didn’t wake everybody up. My Christmas wishes are for a Yoda Toy, A Paw patrol toy vacuum and Bumblebee and Optimus. PS. I have been really kind to my brother too.

Love Michael

